Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
1 : 1
Real Madrid
Half Time
40'
Sidnei
1 - 0
1 - 1
Karim Benzema (pen)
45'+3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
12
3
Fouls
4
8
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
4
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
0
