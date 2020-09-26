Livescore Match Center
26/09/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
2 : 1
Real Madrid
1st Half
- 39:27
12'
Emerson
0 - 1
Federico Valverde
14'
35'
Aissa Mandi
1 - 1
37'
William Carvalho
2 - 1
40'
Guido Rodriguez
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
