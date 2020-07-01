Livescore Match Center
01/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Betis
0 : 1
Villarreal
1st Half
- 09:05
6'
Marc Bartra
0 - 1
Gerard Moreno (pen)
7'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
4
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
24%
Ball Possession
76%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
0
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
