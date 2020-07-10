Livescore Match Center
10/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
1 : 0
Alaves
1st Half
- 33:08
12'
Karim Benzema (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
5
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
