01/10/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group A
Real Madrid
0 : 2
Club Brugge KV
Half Time
0 - 1
Emmanuel Dennis
9'
0 - 2
Emmanuel Dennis
39'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
0
8
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
3
18
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
10
1
Offsides
3
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
