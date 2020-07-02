Livescore Match Center
02/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
0 : 0
Getafe
1st Half
- 32:18
David Timor Copovi
1'
16'
Daniel Carvajal
27'
Sergio Ramos
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
12
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement