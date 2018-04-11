|11/04/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Quarter Finals
|Real Madrid
|0 : 2
|Juventus
|2nd Half - 58:01
|First leg (3-0).
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 81,044.
Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG).
Assistant referees : Stuart Burt (ENG) & Simon Bennett (ENG).
Fourth official : Lee Betts (ENG).
MATCH SUMMARY : Real Madrid have 3-0 advantage after 1st leg. This will be Ronaldos 150th #UCL appearance. Semifinal draw on 13 April. No team has ever overturned 3-0 home defeat. Real Madrid looking to reach semis for 8th season in a row.