Livescore Match Center
24/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
2 : 0
Mallorca
Finished
Ante Budimir
8'
19'
Vinicius Junior
1 - 0
35'
Sergio Ramos
46'
Luka Modric
56'
Sergio Ramos
2 - 0
80'
Ferland Mendy
87'
Toni Kroos
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
19
17
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
21
2
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
9
4
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
4
7
Shots on Goal
5
5
Substitutions
5
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
4
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement