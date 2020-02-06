Livescore Match Center
06/02/20
20:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid
0 : 0
Real Sociedad
1st Half
- 17:46
Martin Oedegaard
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
0
2
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
