Livescore Match Center
18/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
1 : 0
Valencia
2nd Half
- 71:06
Jose Gaya
24'
61'
Karim Benzema
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
1
4
Counter Attacks
2
24
Cross Attacks
9
11
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
3
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
10
2
Shots off Goal
0
11
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
4
7
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement