Livescore Match Center
30/09/20
22:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
1 : 0
Valladolid
2nd Half
- 85:58
65'
Vinicius Junior
1 - 0
Bruno Gonzalez
71'
79'
Casemiro
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
35
Cross Attacks
30
8
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
12
2
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
4
18
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement