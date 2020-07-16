Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Madrid
1 : 0
Villarreal
Half Time
Sofian Chakla
18'
29'
Karim Benzema
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement