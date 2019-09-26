Livescore Match Center
26/09/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Sociedad
1 : 0
Alaves
1st Half
- 29:28
19'
Mikel Oyarzabal
1 - 0
Wakaso Mubarak
27'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
1
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
2
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
