06/10/19
19:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Sociedad
1 : 1
Getafe
2nd Half
- 69:59
5'
Mikel Merino
1 - 0
10'
Diego Llorente
Jaime Mata
32'
Damian Suarez
44'
53'
Diego Llorente
1 - 1
Jaime Mata
69'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
5
3
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
18
17
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
21
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
3
4
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
2
13
Throwins
26
1
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
2
