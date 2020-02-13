Livescore Match Center
13/02/20
22:00
Spain:
Copa Del Rey
Real Sociedad
1 : 0
Mirandes
1st Half
- 15:16
9'
Mikel Oyarzabal (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement