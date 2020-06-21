Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Sociedad
0 : 0
Real Madrid
2nd Half
- 48:49
16'
Igor Zubeldia
Casemiro
21'
28'
Andoni Gorosabel
48'
Diego Llorente
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
11
11
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
2
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
