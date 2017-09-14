|14/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Real Sociedad
|3 : 0
|Rosenborg
|Half Time
|Venue: Anoeta. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 32,000. MATCH SUMMARY : Real Sociedad making their UEL GROUP stage debut. Rosenborg are unbeaten in 3 European away matches this season: W1 D2. Rosenborg Nicklas Bendtner & La Real Carlos Vela were Arsenal team mates. Referee : Paolo Mazzoleni (ITA).
Assistant referees : Fabiano Preti (ITA) & Matteo Passeri (ITA).
Fourth official : Giorgio Peretti (ITA).