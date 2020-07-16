Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Real Sociedad
0 : 0
Sevilla
Finished
Jules Kounde
45'
90'
Ander Barrenetxea
Ever Banega
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
11
16
Fouls
13
16
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
3
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
5
16
Throwins
19
6
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
