|02/11/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Real Sociedad
|1 : 0
|Vardar Skopje
|2nd Half - 55:30
|Venue: Anoeta.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 32,000.
Referee : Robert Schorgenhofer (AUT).
Assistant referees : Markus Gutschi (AUT) & Roland Riedel (AUT).
Fourth official : Andreas Witschnigg (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Real Sociedad won 6-0 at Vardar on matchday 3. Vardar out if they do not win in Spain. Vardar have conceded GROUP stage high of 14 goals. Sociedad have won last 3 European home games. Hosts have not conceded at Anoeta in Europe in 311 minutes.