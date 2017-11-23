|23/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|RED Bull Salzburg
|1 : 0
|Guimaraes
|1st Half - 38:55
|Venue: Red Bull Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 30,188.
Referee : Andrew Dallas (SCO).
Assistant referees : Graeme Stewart (SCO) & Jordan Stokoe (SCO).
Fourth official : Alastair Mather (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : The sides drew 1-1 in Guimaraes on matchday 1. Salzburg are through win a draw, provided Konyaspor drop points. Vitória must win to be certain of something to play for on matchday 6.