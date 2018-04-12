|12/04/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Quarter Finals
|Red Bull Salzburg
|0 : 0
|Lazio
|Half Time
|First leg (2-4).
Venue: Red Bull Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 30,188.
Referee : Damir Skomina (SVN).
Assistant referees : Jure Praprotnik (SVN) & Robert Vukan (SVN).
Fourth official : Tomaz Klancnik (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Salzburg unbeaten at home in Europe this term. Semifinal draw on 13 April. Lazio record v Austrian opponents: W4 L3. Salzburg only reigning domestic champions left.