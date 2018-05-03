|03/05/18
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Semi Finals
|Red Bull Salzburg
|0 : 0
|Marseille
|2nd Half - 49:45
|First leg (0-2).
Venue: Red Bull Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 30,188.
Referee : Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Assistant referees : Anton Averianov (RUS) & Tikhon Kalugin (RUS).
Fourth official : Igor Demeshko (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : Austrian champions 10 unbeaten at home in UEL. Marseille UEL away record this term: W1 D3 L4. Salzburg are 38 games without defeat at home. Salzburg beat OM 1-0 at home in GROUP stage.