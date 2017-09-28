|28/09/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Red Bull Salzburg
|0 : 0
|Olympique Marseille
|1st Half - 32:28
|Venue: Red Bull Arena. Turf: Artificial. Capacity: 30,188. MATCH SUMMARY : Sides 1st meeting, Salzburg record against French sides: W2 D0 L2. Salzburgs have won just once in their last 4 European home games. Marseille are unbeaten in Europe this season (W3 D2).
Referee : Ivan Bebek (CRO).
Assistant referees : Tomislav Petrovic (CRO) & Miro Grgic (CRO).
Fourth official : Goran Pataki (CRO).