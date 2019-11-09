Livescore Match Center
09/11/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Reims
0 : 0
Angers
Finished
Angelo Fulgini
23'
Baptiste Santamaria
50'
70'
72'
Marshall Munetsi
72'
Remi Oudin
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
12
0
Counter Attacks
0
24
Cross Attacks
23
14
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
1
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
2
7
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
