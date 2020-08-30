Livescore Match Center
30/08/20
14:00
France:
Ligue 1
Reims
0 : 1
Lille
2nd Half
- 58:47
0 - 1
Jonathan Bamba
32'
Mehmet Zeki Celik
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
15
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
