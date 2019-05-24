24/05/19
22:05
France:
Ligue 1
Reims
0 : 0
Paris Saint Germain
1st Half
- 16:54
15'
Tristan Dingome
17'
Remi Oudin
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
1
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
27%
Ball Possession
73%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
