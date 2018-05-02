|02/05/18
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Semi Finals
|Roma
|0 : 1
|Liverpool
|1st Half - 14:49
|First leg (2-5).
Venue: Stadio Olimpico.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 70.634.
Referee: Damir Skomina (SVN).
Assistant referees: Jure Praprotnik (SVN) & Robert Vukan (SVN).
Fourth official. Tomaz Klancnik (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY: Roma yet to concede in 5 #UCL home games. Salah has scored 4 in his last 3 #UCL games. Roma lost last 6 two-legged ties v English sides. Yellow cards were wiped out ahead of semis.