18/06/19
19:30
Europe (UEFA):
U21 Championship - Group Stage
Romania U21
2 : 1
Croatia U21
1st Half
- 24:39
11'
George Puscas (pen)
1 - 0
14'
Ianis Hagi
2 - 0
2 - 1
Nikola Vlasic
18'
Marin Jakolis
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
0
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
