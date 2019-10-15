Livescore Match Center
15/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Romania
1 : 1
Norway
Finished
43'
Romario Benzar
52'
George Puscas (Missed Penalty)
62'
Alexandru Mitrita
1 - 0
80'
Dan Nistor
1 - 1
Alexander Soerloth
90'+2
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
8
7
Counter Attacks
3
11
Cross Attacks
27
11
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
12
3
Offsides
3
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
7
7
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
22
7
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019