05/09/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Romania
0 : 1
Spain
1st Half
- 34:59
0 - 1
Sergio Ramos (pen)
29'
Sergio Ramos
29'
31'
Razvan Marin
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
13
3
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
29%
Ball Possession
71%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
