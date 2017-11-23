|23/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Rosenborg
|0 : 0
|Real Sociedad
|1st Half - 38:03
|Venue: Lerkendal Stadion.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 21,166.
Referee : Daniel Stefanski (POL).
Assistant referees : Marcin Boniek (POL) & Dawid Igor Golis (POL).
Fourth official : Krzysztof Myrmus (POL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Real Sociedad secured club record 4-0 European win vs Rosenborg on matchday 1. Rosenborg must win remaining 2 games to have any hope of survival. Sociedad will qualify if they avoid defeat in Trondheim.