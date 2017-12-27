27/12/17
21:45
Scotland: Premiership
Ross County
1 : 1
ST Johnstone
Finished
Venue: Victoria Park.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 6,541.
Distance: 198km.
Sidelined Players: ST JOHNSTONE - PATON PAUL (Susp.).
0 - 1
Johnstone Denny
2'
Tanser Scott
22'
46'
Lindsay Jamie
Davies Andrew
48'
Lindsay Jamie
54'
Schalk Alex (pen)
1 - 1
Foster Richard
56'
60'
Keillor-Dunn Davis
Eagles Chris
Cummins Graham
Johnstone Denny 71'
72'
McKay Billy
Curran Craig
Alston Blair
Wotherspoon David 83'
90'+3
Chow Tim
