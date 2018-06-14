|14/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Russia
|1 : 0
|Saudi Arabia
|1st Half - 30:14
|Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Khamovniki District, Moscow.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 81,000.
Referee: Nestor Pitana (ARG).
Assistant Referres : Pablo Bellati (ARG) & Hernan Maidana (ARG).
Fourth official : Sandro Ricci (BRA).
The only previous occasion on which Saudi Arabia have faced the host nation at a FIFA World Cup was in France in 1998. It was not a happy day for the Green Falcons, they went down 4-0 to the eventual champions.