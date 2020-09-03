Livescore Match Center
03/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Russia
1 : 0
Serbia
2nd Half
- 51:34
Strahinja Pavlovic
46'
48'
Artem Dzyuba (pen)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
3
13
Cross Attacks
8
8
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
12
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
advertisement