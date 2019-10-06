Livescore Match Center
06/10/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Saint Etienne
1 : 0
Lyon
Finished
Fernando Marcal
19'
37'
Zaydou Youssouf
Jean Lucas
90'
90'
Robert Beric
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
34
Cross Attacks
21
13
Fouls
17
20
Free Kicks
15
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
3
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
16
1
Medical Treatment
8
1
Yellow Cards
2
