04/12/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Saint Etienne
1 : 1
Nice
1st Half
- 25:41
11'
Denis Bouanga (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Kasper Dolberg
14'
Pierre Lees-melou
24'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
1
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
