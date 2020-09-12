Livescore Match Center
12/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Saint Etienne
0 : 0
Strasbourg
2nd Half
- 50:10
Jean-ricner Bellegarde
7'
Ibrahima Sissoko
39'
45'
Yvan Neyou Noupa
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
2
18
Cross Attacks
8
9
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
22
Throwins
13
5
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
