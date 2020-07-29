Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Sampdoria
0 : 1
AC Milan
2nd Half
- 49:35
0 - 1
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
4'
36'
Bartosz Bereszynski
Ante Rebic
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
8
2
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
7
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
1
6
Throwins
4
2
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
