15/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Sampdoria
3 : 0
Cagliari
Finished
8'
Manolo Gabbiadini
1 - 0
Artur Ionita
17'
40'
Federico Bonazzoli
2 - 0
53'
Federico Bonazzoli
3 - 0
Marko Rog
69'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
7
4
Corner Kicks
3
8
Counter Attacks
2
23
Cross Attacks
36
13
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
15
3
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
5
15
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
