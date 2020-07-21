Livescore Match Center
21/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
0 : 1
AC Milan
1st Half
- 27:46
0 - 1
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
19'
22'
Mehdi Bourabia
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
