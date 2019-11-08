Livescore Match Center
08/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
1 : 0
Bologna
1st Half
- 44:57
34'
Francesco Caputo
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
5
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
