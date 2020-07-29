Livescore Match Center
29/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
2 : 0
Genoa
2nd Half
- 50:40
Cristian Romero
15'
26'
Hamed Traore
1 - 0
40'
Domenico Berardi
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
8
6
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
73%
Ball Possession
27%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
