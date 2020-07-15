Livescore Match Center
15/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
2 : 2
Juventus
2nd Half
- 51:03
0 - 1
Danilo
6'
0 - 2
Gonzalo Higuain
12'
29'
Filip Djuricic
1 - 2
43'
Francesco Magnanelli
Federico Bernardeschi
45'
51'
Domenico Berardi
2 - 2
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
14
6
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
5
7
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
