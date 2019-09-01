Livescore Match Center
01/09/19
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
2 : 0
Sampdoria
1st Half
- 39:04
Omar Colley
11'
16'
Alfred Duncan
29'
Domenico Berardi
1 - 0
36'
Domenico Berardi
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
5
9
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
4
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
