02/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Sassuolo
0 : 1
Udinese
2nd Half
- 65:59
11'
Federico Peluso
0 - 1
Stefano Okaka Chuka
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
6
2
Counter Attacks
1
17
Cross Attacks
18
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
9
4
Shots off Goal
6
9
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
