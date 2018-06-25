|25/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Saudi Arabia
|1 : 1
|Egypt
|2nd Half - 52:08
|Start of second half delayed. Missed penalty for SAUDI ARABIA at 41st min by AL-MUWALLAD FAHAD.
Venue: Volgograd Arena, Vlogograd.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,568. Saudi Arabia are without the injured Taiseer Al Jassam, Omar Hawsawi and Mansour Al-Harbi.This is the 1st encounter between S. Arabia & Egypt at a tournament since 1999 Confederations Cup, the Saudis won 5-1 on that occasion. Defeat for either S.Arabia or Egypt in this game would see them be the 1st team to lose all 3 GROUP games at a