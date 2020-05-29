Livescore Match Center
29/05/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
0 : 0
Bayer Leverkusen
1st Half
- 36:05
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
16
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
