05/10/19
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
0 : 1
Borussia Dortmund
2nd Half
- 51:15
0 - 1
Axel Witsel
20'
Mats Hummels
44'
Thomas Delaney
51'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
10
1
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
17
5
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
9
Throwins
20
3
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
2
