Livescore Match Center
05/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
1 : 0
Borussia Monchengladbach
2nd Half
- 74:57
16'
Gian-luca Waldschmidt
Alassane Plea
22'
26'
Lukas Kuebler
40'
Robin Koch
Stefan Lainer
45'
58'
Nils Petersen
1 - 0
Alassane Plea
68'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
2
6
Cross Attacks
28
10
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
7
3
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
13
3
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
