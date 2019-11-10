Livescore Match Center
10/11/19
20:00
Germany:
Bundesliga
SC Freiburg
0 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 50:51
Gelson Fernandes
26'
32'
1 - 0
Gelson Fernandes
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
9
2
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
10
2
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
